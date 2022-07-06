Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A leading insurance brokerage seeks to fill the following position.

Job Title: Accountant

Department: Finance

Reports To: Finance Manager

Position Summary: The position is responsible for Trade creditors and other creditors handling. Ensuring that the books of accounts are well reconciled and up to date and full sign offs with the various stakeholders

Duties and Responsibilities

Creditors accounts – ensuring that the creditors statements are received monthly and reconciled with our records

Ensuring that direct payments made to insurers are accounted for

Liaise with underwriters to have any reconciling item sorted out on a timely basis as per SLA

Prepare payment schedules for underwriters and ensure that payments are remitted as per SLAs.

Preparation of premium payments to underwriters as per reconciliations

Preparation of the audit schedules and liaising with auditors for external audits.

Running and preparing the credit control reports for the management and the credit control committee

Ensure other creditors and reconciled and payments made as per the credit periods

Ensure statutory returns and taxes are done on a timely basis and payments remitted as per requirements

Ensure that licenses and other regulatory documents are paid for and displayed as per the requirements

Ensure that all documents are complete and proper filing is maintained always

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Economics or any other related field or

CPA–K or ACCA Qualification.

Well versed with key accounting computer systems operations plus working on spreadsheets. Good presentation and communication skills Senior Accountant Relevant Experience

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in the insurance, broking services Sector

How to Apply

Interested candidates should provide a detailed CV, including phone contacts of three professional referees to hresource474@gmail.com by 30/07/2022.