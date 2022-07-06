Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
A leading insurance brokerage seeks to fill the following position.
Job Title: Accountant
Department: Finance
Reports To: Finance Manager
Position Summary: The position is responsible for Trade creditors and other creditors handling. Ensuring that the books of accounts are well reconciled and up to date and full sign offs with the various stakeholders
Duties and Responsibilities
- Creditors accounts – ensuring that the creditors statements are received monthly and reconciled with our records
- Ensuring that direct payments made to insurers are accounted for
- Liaise with underwriters to have any reconciling item sorted out on a timely basis as per SLA
- Prepare payment schedules for underwriters and ensure that payments are remitted as per SLAs.
- Preparation of premium payments to underwriters as per reconciliations
- Preparation of the audit schedules and liaising with auditors for external audits.
- Running and preparing the credit control reports for the management and the credit control committee
- Ensure other creditors and reconciled and payments made as per the credit periods
- Ensure statutory returns and taxes are done on a timely basis and payments remitted as per requirements
- Ensure that licenses and other regulatory documents are paid for and displayed as per the requirements
- Ensure that all documents are complete and proper filing is maintained always
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Economics or any other related field or
CPA–K or ACCA Qualification.
- Well versed with key accounting computer systems operations plus working on spreadsheets. Good presentation and communication skills Senior Accountant Relevant Experience
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in the insurance, broking services Sector
How to Apply
Interested candidates should provide a detailed CV, including phone contacts of three professional referees to hresource474@gmail.com by 30/07/2022.
