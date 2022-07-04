Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant – Imports & Exports

DEPARTMENT: FINANCE & ACCOUNTS

To facilitate shipments crossing international borders and ensure that the shipment adheres to customs regulations. Track shipments and work with clients on reducing duties owed and updating of costing of imported materials in the system

Job Description

Estimated and actual costing of imports in Excel file and updating in the system

Marine insurance costing applications.

Import requisition/creation and booking in the system

Updating TREO file and reconciling sugar delivery note for cancellation.

Advising on pending import payments and responding to supplier queries.

Liaising with import suppliers for quotes, PFI and other clearing documents.

Assist in compiling import documents and forwarding to clearing Agents.

Reconciliation of GIT account

Assist in reconciliation of export customer accounts

Assist filing of statutory and regulatory compliance requirements.

Qualifications & Experience

B com &/or business-related degree.

CPA-K MUST

Diploma in clearing and forwarding will be an added advantage

Minimum 2-experience in imports/exports busy environment

With Accounting experience background

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with “Accountant – Imports & Exports” in the subject line by 8th July.