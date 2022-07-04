Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant – Imports & Exports
DEPARTMENT: FINANCE & ACCOUNTS
To facilitate shipments crossing international borders and ensure that the shipment adheres to customs regulations. Track shipments and work with clients on reducing duties owed and updating of costing of imported materials in the system
Job Description
- Estimated and actual costing of imports in Excel file and updating in the system
- Marine insurance costing applications.
- Import requisition/creation and booking in the system
- Updating TREO file and reconciling sugar delivery note for cancellation.
- Advising on pending import payments and responding to supplier queries.
- Liaising with import suppliers for quotes, PFI and other clearing documents.
- Assist in compiling import documents and forwarding to clearing Agents.
- Reconciliation of GIT account
- Assist in reconciliation of export customer accounts
- Assist filing of statutory and regulatory compliance requirements.
Qualifications & Experience
- B com &/or business-related degree.
- CPA-K MUST
- Diploma in clearing and forwarding will be an added advantage
- Minimum 2-experience in imports/exports busy environment
- With Accounting experience background
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with “Accountant – Imports & Exports” in the subject line by 8th July.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>