Monday, July 4, 2022 – Halsey has said that having an abortion “saved” their life before becoming pregnant again with son Ender.

The American singer who goes with the pronoun “they/their”, disclosed this in a candid open letter for Vogue.

The 27-year-old reflected on their ‘struggle to maintain a pregnancy’ before welcoming son Ender last July, and rewrote their will as they neared their due date over fears that they wouldn’t survive.

Halsey wrote;

‘I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy.

‘One of my miscarriages required “aftercare,” a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.

‘During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.’

The singer explained that they recalled this moment while giving birth to Ender, as the world went ‘silent’ around them and they felt the ‘euphoria of chosen motherhood’ after ‘years of blood and pain and misery’ from ‘unwanted pregnancies’ and near death experiences.

But after their past struggles, the Grammy-winner explained that they were prepared for every eventuality in the delivery room.

They added;

‘I rewrote my will during the third trimester of my pregnancy. After my past experiences, I was prepared for the worst.

‘I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives.

‘How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life.’

Halsey ended the letter by stating that they have been questioned on whether their stance on abortion has changed after their health scares.

They added;

‘The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it,’ they concluded. ‘My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.’

Last month, the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for people who wanted to have legal abortions, meaning individual states now are able to determine how they will regulate terminations.

Halsey joins a long line of celebrities that have spoken out to condemn the landmark ruling, including Chelsea Handler, Kendall Jenner, Michelle Obama and Viola Davis.