Monday, July 4, 2022 – Pope Francis has expressed his support of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

He compared abortion to “hiring a hitman to solve a problem” and reiterated the position of the Catholic Church that life begins at conception.

Speaking from his residence at the Vatican, he said: “I ask, is it legitimate? Is it right to eliminate a human life to resolve a problem?”

The 85-year-old Pontiff was then asked whether someone, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is pro-choice, should be allowed to receive communion.

Recall that Nancy Pelosi was denied communion by the archbishop in San Francisco.

Responding to the question, Pope Francis said: “When the Church loses its pastoral nature, when a bishop loses his pastoral nature, it causes a political problem. That’s all I can say.”