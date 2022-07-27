Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – A woman splashed a photo of her husband on a newspaper advert and warned the public against buying land from him without her consent.

While it is not clear whether their land is disputed in the court, Netizens made fun of her and accused her of being too insecure.

Below is the viral notice published in a newspaper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.