Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 July 2022 – Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after an aggrieved Kikuyu woman confronted her husband’s side chick in Githurai and taught her a lesson she will never forget for trying to wreck her marriage.

The jilted wife went to a petrol station where her husband works and confronted a lady who runs a business near the petrol station, who is suspected to be having an affair with her husband.

A fierce fight ensued between the two women as they hurled insults at each other.

The helpless husband was seen in the viral video trying to restrain his wife, who was breathing fire like a lion.

Some women could be heard asking why the two women were fighting over a man, yet plenty of men are out there.

The dramatic incident almost brought business to a standstill in the nearby market.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.