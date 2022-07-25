Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Drivers of Modern Coast buses have been breaking traffic rules with wild abandon, posing danger to passengers and other road users.

Before the Sunday evening fatal accident that claimed the lives of over 30 passengers at River Nithi Bridge, a video had been shared on social media showing a bus belonging to the company being driven recklessly at the same blackspot.

The driver was overtaking dangerously at the dreaded blackspot that has claimed the lives of so many passengers.

No action was taken against the driver even after the video trended.

Watch the past video even as Kenyans come to terms with the Sunday evening accident.

