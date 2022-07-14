Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 14 July 2022 – The body of a taxi driver who went missing under mysterious circumstances has been found dumped at the city mortuary.

John Nzangi, who was an online taxi driver, went missing last week and his photos circulated on social media.

His body was positively identified at the city mortuary on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that his car was found dumped in Ruiru.

Nothing was stolen from his vehicle.

Friends and family are urging the police to bring his killers to book.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.