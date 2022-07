Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 July 2022 – Nakuru Gubernatorial hopeful, Susan Kihika, was gifted a portrait by one of her supporters during a recent rally.

The portrait has caused a buzz on social media, with most people trolling the artist behind the portrait.

The image in the portrait does not resemble Susan Kihika in any way.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.