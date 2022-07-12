Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Media personality, Jon Joe, is of the opinion that a side chick is everything a man wants in his woman.

Jon shared this thought on his Twitter handle last night.

While some of his followers support his view, others are of the opinion that the wants and needs of men differ.

He wrote;

”A side chick is everything a man wants in his woman but he prefers to see & enjoy it alone with his woman. He can frolick & caress his side chick in the presence of his friends & others, but won’t do same with his main woman in public. Side chicks are for aesthetics. End.”