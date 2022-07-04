Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – A woman who was reportedly possessed turned violent and beat up a city pastor, who was trying to cast out demons from her during a church service.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man of God who runs a church in downtown Nairobi is heard telling ushers to step aside so that he can deal with the woman.

However, things went south fast after the lady went physical and unleashed blows on the pastor, forcing the ushers to intervene.

Watch a dramatic video of how the incident transpired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.