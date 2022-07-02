Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 July 2022 – Nigerian TikTok star, Grace Amaku, was disappointed after an event she hosted in the United States of America flopped.

She has over 1 Million followers on TikTok but despite her huge presence on the social platform, she hosted a meet and greet event in the United States of America but no one turned up.

She expected to meet her fans who live in the US at the event.

“When you set up a meet and greet and no one comes,” she captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.