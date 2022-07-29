Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Netizens were treated to a dramatic incident after a pastor, his wife and her mpango wa kando washed each other’s dirty linen in public.

In the live TikTok videos that have gone viral, the pastor is seen confronting his wife Mercy and accusing her of engaging in an extra-marital affair.

Mercy’s mpango wa kando joins the live video and confesses that he has been chewing her and calls her husband a useless man.

As the heated argument continues, the pastor’s wife turns against her mpango wa kando, accusing him of taking advantage of her.

The man denies taking advantage of Mercy and brags that he has been doing her a favor because her ‘Nunu’ is not sweet.

Mercy breathes fire after the remarks and washes her mpango wa kando’s dirty linen in public by revealing that he has a small d!ck that cannot satisfy a woman.

The drama continues until Mercy accuses her husband of denying her conjugal rights, prompting her to cheat.

“You are always busy in the prayer mountain. What do you bring from the prayer mountain? You have to put sense in your head, “she lectures her husband.

Her husband puts it clear that he won’t stop serving God to please her, adding that the devil is using her to destroy his church ministry.

Watch the dramatic videos.

