Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – A series of operations led by Butula Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer and National Police Service officers from Samia Police Station were conducted in Samia Sub-County, Busia County, and Ugenya Sub-County, Siaya County leading to the arrest of four suspects believed to have been behind a spate of robberies and insecurity in the region.

The officers who were acting on a tip-off arrested Moses Wafula Were at Masati Obeti trading center in Ugenya Sub-County, Siaya County.

Upon the interrogation of the suspect, it led to further arrests of Stephen Bwire Wandera, Phanuel, Mogen Onyango, and Clinton Ojiambo who were apprehended at the Agenga location in Samia Sub-County.

An assortment of items were found at the premises of the suspects which included, a motorcycle, a Government of Kenya Digital learning tablet, a Police uniform, several sacks of sugar, and cooking oil among other items.

The suspects are currently being detained at Sioport Police Station as they assist the law enforcement officers in Investigations.

National Police Service officers are scaling up security in the area and urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons and sharing of information to assist the law enforcement teams.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.