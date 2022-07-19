Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – A motorist spotted a Mercedes Benz that had lost control and rammed into a pavement, prompting him to go and rescue the driver.

However, he noticed that the driver was drunk when he went to rescue him.

Speaking to Sikika Road Safety, the motorist said that he refused to rescue the drunk driver to teach him a lesson for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Was it right for him to do so?

