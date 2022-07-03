Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 July 2022 – A groom in Mandera is said to have tested positive after he went for a test with his bride.

According to information shared by a Twitter user, the mother of the groom insisted that the bride must be tested to confirm her HIV status and so, they both went to the clinic.

Shockingly, the groom tested positive.

The Twitter user who shared the information advised couples to always go for a test before wedding.

Read the tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.