Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, July 12, 2022 – Last Sunday, slay queen gospel singer Mary Lincoln received a surprise gift from a male fan.
The ardent fan went to a church in Kasarani where Mary Lincoln worships and delivered a portrait to her.
Sharing the photos on her Facebook page, the renowned singer wrote,‘’ I want to appreciate This Man Alinipata church simjui sijawai muona akasema He wants to see me Haki nikapata hii picha yangu. ….’’
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>