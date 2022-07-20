Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – A lady has accused a popular Nairobi pastor of infecting her with HIV.

Speaking to Facebook blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, the victim confessed that she had an affair with the pastor when she was a worship leader in his church.

The affair resulted in pregnancy and when she informed him that she was pregnant, he ordered her to get rid of the pregnancy.

They broke up after their affair got toxic.

She later fell in love with another man and when they went for a HIV test before their wedding, she found out that she was positive and sunk into depression.

She has been trying to warn other women against having an affair with the said pastor but most of them turn a deaf ear because he is well-oiled.

Although she did not reveal the identity of the pastor, we have established that she was referring to Pastor John Nduati of God’s Power Church in Ruaraka.

The controversial Man of God has reportedly infected so many ladies who attend his church with the deadly virus.

Below is a post by blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga exposing the shameless pastor.

