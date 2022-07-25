Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – A former stripper who claims Prince Harry handed her his underwear during a night out in Las Vegas has announced plans to auction the garment off to the highest bidder.

Carrie Reichert, who once worked in Sin City as a dominatrix called Lady Dominique, said the prince handed her his pants after a wild night out ten years ago.

She claims she was given the underwear on the same night Prince Harry infamously stripped down to his crown jewels and was photographed hugging a woman in his VIP Las Vegas suite while totally naked in 2012.

British-born Carrie’s representative said Prince Harry had become a ‘bore’ in recent years, but that the pants served as a reminder of his wild past.

‘When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun.

At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like… when Harry was the fun prince’, the former stripper’s representative said, according to The Mirror.

The statement continued: ‘Harry has become such a bore, it’s a real shame.

‘He’s all po-faced and serious these days.

‘Even as a married dad of two, he should still let his hair down now and again – what’s left of it anyway.’

Carrie will also be auctioning off the dress and swimsuit she wore to the 2012 Las Vegas bash, and she believes the raunchy items could sell for £800,000.

The former stripper used to charge £4,000 for a single session with clients.

She said when she entered Prince Harry’s exclusive party at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012, he was already naked.

According to her account, the Duke of Sussex was using a pool cue as an air guitar while belting out Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ – using just a glove to hide his genitals from fellow revellers.

The auction will take place at Las Vegas’ Hustle Club.