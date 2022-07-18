Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 July 2022– A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a young man who was reportedly drunk was involved in a fatal accident along Lang’ata Road.

Before the fatal crash, the rogue driver was overspeeding recklessly on the busy road and endangering the lives of other motorists.

A concerned motorist recorded the ill-fated car being driven at breakneck speed, and minutes later, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a pavement.

He was thrown out of the car and landed on the tarmac.

He reportedly died on the spot.

Other passengers who were in the ill-fated car suffered serious injuries.

The occupants of the car were reportedly coming from a drinking spree.

Watch videos of the tragic accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.