Sunday, July 24, 2022 – A rogue drunk driver lost control of his luxurious Landcruiser LC200 (V8) and crashed into Geco bar and car wash in Lavington.
According to sources, the incident occurred at around 1:00 am on Sunday.
Witnesses revealed that the driver approached the bar at a high speed of 100Km/hr.
Luckily, no person was injured since the bar was closed.
“No one was injured as the shops were closed. It happened around 1:00 a.m. No one was in the bar. It is just a pub and a bar and I think the man was drunk when he went to pick up his car,” a witness revealed.
Watch video.
