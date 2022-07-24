Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – A rogue drunk driver lost control of his luxurious Landcruiser LC200 (V8) and crashed into Geco bar and car wash in Lavington.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 1:00 am on Sunday.

Witnesses revealed that the driver approached the bar at a high speed of 100Km/hr.

Luckily, no person was injured since the bar was closed.

“No one was injured as the shops were closed. It happened around 1:00 a.m. No one was in the bar. It is just a pub and a bar and I think the man was drunk when he went to pick up his car,” a witness revealed.

Watch video.

