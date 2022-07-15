Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 July 2022 – A distressed parent has taken to social media to plead for help from Kenyans in the search for his missing son.

His son, a student at Kakamega High School, went missing on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances when he was returning to school.

He was last traced at Kakamega town.

The matter has since been reported at Kakamega Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.