Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – A police officer was shot dead last night during a fierce shoot-out with a notorious gangster identified as Steppa.
Three cops raided his hideout in Kahawa West and when he was asked to surrender, he fired back, leading to a gun battle with the cops.
One of the cops was killed on the spot and another one was injured.
The wanted gangster was later overpowered and shot dead.
A Ceska pistol that he has been using to unleash terror on city residents was recovered from him.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
