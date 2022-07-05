Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – A police officer was shot dead last night during a fierce shoot-out with a notorious gangster identified as Steppa.

Three cops raided his hideout in Kahawa West and when he was asked to surrender, he fired back, leading to a gun battle with the cops.

One of the cops was killed on the spot and another one was injured.

The wanted gangster was later overpowered and shot dead.

A Ceska pistol that he has been using to unleash terror on city residents was recovered from him.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.