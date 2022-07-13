Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – A disgruntled city resident has taken to social media to narrate how he fell into the hands of rogue cops operating in the Nairobi Central Business District.

On the fateful day the incident happened, he took an Uber after coming from the club and alighted at Odeon Cinema in Nairobi CBD, where he withdrew money from an ATM.

After withdrawing money, he started walking towards the bus stage to take a matatu home.

As he was walking, 6 plainclothed cops (5 men and a lady) grabbed him from behind and accused him of visiting a nearby brothel.

He insisted that he had just come from an ATM to withdraw money but the cops insisted that he had gone to seek services from a brothel.

They arrested him and threatened to take him to the Central police station.

Upon arrival at Jeevanjee Gardens (just a few metres from Central Police Station), they grabbed his phone and ordered him to give them his password.

Fearing for his safety, he obliged.

They then went to an Mpesa shop in the backstreet and emptied his account.

Luckily, he managed to take a photo of one of the rogue cops.

Read the Twitter thread below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.