Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – A popular social media influencer was left with an egg on her face after she was exposed by a car dealer for faking a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

She flaunted a luxurious Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and bragged to her followers that she bought the high-end car.

A car dealer called her out and revealed that she just went to the yard and took photos with the car but she didn’t buy it.

The dealer informed interested buyers that the car is still available.

He further revealed that the Louis Vuitton bag she was flaunting in the photo was empty.

This is how she was embarrassed on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.