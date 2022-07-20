Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 – A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment thugs accosted a man and tried to rob him.
The seemingly rich man, who was driving a Land Cruiser V8, was running his errands along a busy street when the hoodlums tried to attack him.
He brandished a knife in self-defense and overpowered the thugs, forcing them to flee for their dear lives.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
