Friday, 15 July 2022 – A boda boda rider cheated death by a whisker last evening, after a man whose daughter he had just dropped at Syokimau in Machakos County, fired at him in rage.

Wycliffe Atendo, an online nduthi operator in Nairobi had received a request from a client to drop her at White house estate, in Syokimau.

Atendo picked the client a 21-year-old lady outside a pharmacy along Kimathi street and set off for the 20-kilometer journey.

The duo arrived at the agreed address and as the woman was about to pay him, a man quickly emerged from the gate and gave her a beating like a rented mule, before showing her into the compound.

As the nduthi man pondered his next move, the enraged man whipped out a firearm and fired at him instead, making him flee the scene for dear life.

The rider reported the incident at Syokimau police station and our officers responded swiftly. They established that the man was a military doctor who was armed with a glock pistol and 42 rounds of 9mm calibre.

The man was arrested and handed over to military police for further action, in accordance with military discipline.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.