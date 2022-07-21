Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 July 2022 – A vengeful lady has revealed that she got married to her ex-boyfriend’s father after he cheated on her.

The 29-year-old businesslady from Houston identified as Augustah Hubble said the act was meant to be payback as she had endured her ex-boyfriend’s cheating ways enough times and so, he deserved to be taught a lesson.

She has been married to her ex-boyfriend’s father for five years now.

“His dad and I just celebrated our fifth-year wedding anniversary. I just want to give a huge shout-out to my ex, who is now my stepson. Through him, I got to meet the love of my life,” she said on TikTok and shared a video goofing around with him.

