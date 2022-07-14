Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 July 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment a lady almost brought business to a standstill at Kotoka International Airport in Nigeria.

According to social media reports, the pretty lady went berserk and started attacking security guards and passengers.

She had allegedly gone to the airport to receive her boyfriend who lives abroad.

In the viral video shared online, the pretty lady is seen violently attacking anyone in her sight as guards manning the airport desperately try to restrain her.

She was eventually contained and arrested.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.