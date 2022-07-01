Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – A Canadian lady is set to walk down the aisle with a Nigerian man she met on Instagram.

Natasha flew to Nigeria to meet the man identified as Gift for the first time and shared videos of their meeting.

Gift made the first move on Natasha by sending her a DM on Instagram and as they say, the rest is history.

They are set to walk down the aisle on July 2.

Below are cute videos that she posted after meeting her lover.

