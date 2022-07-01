Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – A 25-year-old lady is in police custody in connection to the mysterious death of Ford Kenya Party official Moses Nabibiya.

The deceased, who was Organizing Secretary of the Ford Kenya party in Bungoma, checked in at a lodging in Webuye with the said lady on Wednesday night.

It is unclear how he ended up unconscious.

Some pain killers were found in the room.

Webuye East police boss, Martha Ng’etich, confirmed that the lady is in custody to assist in investigations.

Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula mourned the deceased and termed him a loyal supporter.

“This morning, I lost a strong pillar in our party Mr. Moses Nabibiya who was a very loyal party supporter. Mr. Nabibya has stood with the party in bad and good times and was its pillar, particularly in Kimilili. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and Ford Kenya fraternity,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.