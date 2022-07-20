Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2019, has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list.

The reality star, 43, allegedly killed his former employer, Kendell Jerome Cook, and injured another man in May 2021 at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He is currently wanted for assault, homicide and parole violation charges, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals.

Baltimore, who worked for Cook until 2019, was featured in several episodes of the hit TLC reality series, that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, available for foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens.

The Marshals also claim that Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and ‘should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.’

‘Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,’ said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis in a statement.

The agency is also now offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, who is alleged to have shot to death Kendell Jerome Cook and injured another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle on May 22, 2021. Cook was the shop’s owner.

During their stint on the show, the two barbers informed cast member Ashley Martson that her then-husband, Jay Smith, cheated on her in the barbershop bathroom.

This comes just months after another former 90 Day Fiancé star, named, Geoffrey Paschel, was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée.