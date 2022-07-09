Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Nine women were reportedly spiked at the German chancellor’s event in Berlin with ‘knockout drops’ which left them with memory loss, feeling dizzy and unwell.

According to Mail Online, German Parliament Police are investigating the Social Democratic Party’s summer party which took place on Wednesday July 6, just before the Bundestag went to summer recess.

Almost a thousand people, as well as chancellor Olaf Scholz and other MPs, were in attendance at the party held in a Tipi tent at the Chancellery in Berlin.

The 21-year-old who ate food and consumed non-alcoholic drinks at the event on Wednesday has been tested for toxic substances. By Saturday morning, another four cases of guests reporting similar symptoms had emerged.

SDP members were reportedly told that some guests had been spiked with “knockout drops” – a drug in liquid form that can be mixed into drinks or food.

According to German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, SDP parliamentary leader Mathias Martin told colleagues in a letter: “At our summer party there were obviously attacks on colleagues with ‘knockout drops’. This is an outrageous event, which we immediately reported to the Bundestag police.”

Police said they were awaiting test results before coming to any conclusions.

Katja Mast, the SDP’s parliamentary chief whip, said the party was “appalled” by the incident and “will do everything in our power to clear it up”.

“I recommend everyone who is affected to report this,” she said.

The SDP co-leader, Lars Klingbeil, told Welt television he was “furious that something like this could happen at an event” organised by the party.

He said the parliamentary group’s leadership was cooperating with authorities, and that he hopes “the perpetrator or perpetrators can be caught and then brought to account”.