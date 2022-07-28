Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – An African woman, Chinwe Mbahotu, has given birth to triplets, two boys, and a girl at the age of over 60.

A family member, Cliff Ayozie, who shared the good news on Facebook, said Mrs Mbahotu gave birth in Dallas, U.S, last week.

“Mother @60+ Blessed with Triplets. Two boys and a girl in Dallas,US. Mom and babies are healthy. My relation,Chinwe Mbahotu has been expecting this special blessings through her marriage years. Now,God visited her to change years of sorrow to Joy and celebrations. Pray and rejoice with us.”

See photos