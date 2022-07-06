Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cashier/ Account Assistant (6 Positions)

REF – V/FT/109/2022

Position Summary

Reporting to the Accountant, the Cashier exists to manage all cash transactions at KUTRRH.

Duties & Responsibilities

Balancing daily cash accounts at the end of each day in the hospital.

Checking the daily cash balance. Solving all their cash-related queries.

Organizing all the work they do and maintaining the accounting records.

Reporting discrepancies they find within the accounts to their superiors.

Making daily, weekly and monthly transaction reports.

Cash checks for customers.

Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales.

Keep periodic balance sheets of amounts and numbers of transactions.

Compute and record totals of transactions.

Provides pricing information by answering questions.

Balances cash drawers by counting cash at the beginning and end of the shift in the hospital.

Verifies insurance acceptance by reviewing and recording insurance claims.

Minimum Qualifications

A Diploma in Accounting from a recognized institution,

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Finance related field will be an added advantage.

At least CPA Part I qualification.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of business & management experience.

Knowledge of economic & accounting principles.

At least two years working experience as a cashier in a reputable organization.

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the above positions, please apply online via careers.kutrrh.go.ke OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Filled Application Form and Licence ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you must attach the Application Letter, CV, Filled Application Form (https://www.kutrrh.go.ke/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/KUTRRH_Job_Application_Form_July_2022.pdf), and Practicing Licence when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 12th August 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau