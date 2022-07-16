Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – A 55-year-old Indian man beheaded his wife,45, after suspecting her of having illicit relations and later walked at least 12 km to the nearest police outpost with the severed head.

The incident happed in Chandrasekharpur in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district in the early hours of Friday, July 15.

The spine-chilling video of the man walking with his wife’s severed head has gone viral on the Internet.

Police nabbed the suspect while he was walking with the severed head to Gonida police station in Dhenkanal district.

The accused identified as Nakaphodi Majhi, a native of Chandrasekharpur village under Gondia police station was married to his wife, Sachala Majhi for 25 years. They have two children who stay outside the village.

Police said Nakaphodi suspected Sachala’s fidelity and often picked up fights with her. Following disputes between the couple, they spent most of the time quarrelling with each other.

Around 3.30am to 4am on Friday morning, Nakaphodi killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon (Katuri). Then he beheaded her and reached Gondia police station with the severed head to surrender, police said.

On the way, some people nabbed him at Jankira village under Joranda out post and informed the matter to Joranda police.

On getting information, Joranda police reached the spot and detained the accused. Police also seized the weapon and the head.

Further investigations are on.