Monday, July 18, 2022 – A gunman has opened fire in a packed beach nightclub in Marbella, leaving five people injured.

The shooting took place in the famous Opium nightclub early this morning, July 18, after a fight reportedly broke out.

Initial reports suggested a woman had died in the incident, but police have confirmed there were no deaths in the Spanish holiday hotspot shooting.

Footage shared online shows a fight breaking out among revellers in the VIP section, before a shooter took out his gun, causing a huge stampede as partygoers desperately fled the venue in chaotic scenes.

He was then stabbed in the head and torso, sources said, and he remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police sources said the gunman was Dutch and one of the victims was an Irishman who was shot in the chest.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police confirmed five people were injured, including one seriously.

A local told the news outlet: “I looked out because I knew that these were not fireworks like the ones that had been launched on other nights. I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police.”

See a video from the scene below.

We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock 😭 #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/8Ox3WO9K7U — Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022