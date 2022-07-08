Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee, may soon be the newest celebrity mother in town after hinting that she plans to get another child through artificial means.

The mother of 5 announced to her fans that she is set to undergo artificial insemination in France, where she is currently enjoying life with her daughters.

Akothee told her fans not to question her when they see her with a baby bump.

She has opted to get a baby through artificial means to avoid drama.

Below is what she posted on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.