Field Officer- Evaluation for Regenerative Agriculture Through the Development of The Pulses Value Chain (AGRA- RPP) Project

POSITION: Field Officer (40 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 1st September 2022

LOCATION: Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Makueni and Kitui

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance, and agriculture. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The Regenerative agriculture through the development of the pulses values chain project aims to enhance extension services through a sustainable village-based advisers (VBA) business model, increase the application of climate-smart agricultural technologies and practices, and increase knowledge and awareness of regenerative agricultural practices among farmers and stakeholders. The project will target farmers and private sector led extension/VBAs in Embu, Tharaka- Nithi, Makueni, and Kitui where the project is being implemented.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies will primarily be responsible for collection of high-quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer surveys to farmers at the household level using survey CTO

Visiting and tracking of survey respondents to administer the survey tools

Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data

Always assist in organizing materials in readiness for field work and for data processing and organizing data collected from the field and ensuring safety of these materials.

Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project operations.

Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration

Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma from a recognized learning institution.

Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages spoken in the study areas. • Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

Experience in using surveyCTO for data collection

Proven ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.

Willing and able to traverse various study regions by public transport.

Ability to work independently under supervision and as part of a team

Ability to work comfortably in the specific study regions

Ability to recall detail and apply existing knowledge to new situations.

Proven capacity to be punctual and reliable.

Capability to exercise honesty, trustworthiness, and HIGH INTEGRITY.

Ability to stay and work comfortably in the specific study sub counties during the data collection exercise.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer– AGRA RPP Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant.