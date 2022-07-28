Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Field Officer- Evaluation for Regenerative Agriculture Through the Development of The Pulses Value Chain (AGRA- RPP) Project

POSITION: Field Officer (40 positions) 

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer 

START DATE: 1st September 2022 

LOCATION: Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Makueni and Kitui 

DURATION: 1 Month 

DEADLINE: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis 

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only  

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research  organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. IPA works in  partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential  solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance,  governance, and agriculture. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better  programs and policies at scale.  

About the Project: The Regenerative agriculture through the development of the pulses values chain project aims to  enhance extension services through a sustainable village-based advisers (VBA) business model, increase the  application of climate-smart agricultural technologies and practices, and increase knowledge and awareness of  regenerative agricultural practices among farmers and stakeholders. The project will target farmers and private sector  led extension/VBAs in EmbuTharaka- NithiMakueni, and Kitui where the project is being implemented. 

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of  Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies will primarily be responsible for collection of high-quality data. Below is  a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer to be carried out as needed according to the  determination of the Senior Field Officer. 

Duties and Responsibilities 

  • Administer surveys to farmers at the household level using survey CTO  
  • Visiting and tracking of survey respondents to administer the survey tools  
  • Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data  
  • Always assist in organizing materials in readiness for field work and for data processing and organizing data  collected from the field and ensuring safety of these materials.  
  • Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform and  monitor improvements in project operations.  
  • Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration 
  • Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed.  

Qualifications and Experience 

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma from a recognized learning institution.  
  • Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages spoken in the study areas.  • Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.  
  • Experience in using surveyCTO for data collection  
  • Proven ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.  
  • Willing and able to traverse various study regions by public transport.  
  • Ability to work independently under supervision and as part of a team  
  • Ability to work comfortably in the specific study regions  
  • Ability to recall detail and apply existing knowledge to new situations.  
  • Proven capacity to be punctual and reliable.  
  • Capability to exercise honesty, trustworthiness, and HIGH INTEGRITY.  
  • Ability to stay and work comfortably in the specific study sub counties during the data collection exercise. 

How to Apply

Please click here to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to  apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being  performed by the Field Officer– AGRA RPP Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all  possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to  meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an  applicant.

Leave a Reply