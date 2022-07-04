Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 July 2022 – The National Police Service officers in Turkana South Sub-County have, this morning, arrested four suspects following a tip-off by an informer on the sighting of suspected armed robbers harassing motorists near KWS camp along the Kitale-Lodwar highway.

The incident that occurred around 5.30 am earlier today, prompted the OCS Kainuk to promptly mobilize a multiagency security response team who set out to pursue the suspects.

Determined to break a streak of armed robberies in the area, our brave men set out to search for the miscreants, dismounted from their vehicles, and laid ambush on the robber’s pathway.

The criminals, who unknowingly entered our officers’ ambush trap, had no option but to surrender, thwarting the evil exploits of victimizing innocent travellers.

Two AK 47 rifles and 13 rounds of ammunition were recovered in the sting operation and have all been kept as exhibits.

The four, 25-year-old Eyanane Epae Longuny, 18-year-old Loreng Kalulu and two minors aged 13 and 11 are in custody and will be processed for arraignment even as they assist with further investigations.

We applaud our teams for their prompt and brave response that has averted possible attacks on innocent motorists. While we condemn the involvement of minors in crime, we urge parents and guardians to take interest in the lives of their children and to involve authorities on concerns that require attention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.