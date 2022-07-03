Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is a State Corporation registered under Legal Notice Number 4 of 25th January 2019. KUTRRH seeks to engage qualified staff on a five (5) year performance-based renewable contract for the positions listed below. Applicants must demonstrate diligence, commitment and a positive attitude.

Research Officer – V/FT/66/2022 – (3posts)

Job description

Reporting to the Research Manager, the job holder will be responsible for Coordinating research projects from the early planning stages to project completion.

Duties and responsibilities

With guidance from the Research Manager (RM), initiate planning for the project (Operational Planning, Budgeting)

Participating in developing project proposals and project documentation

Assist RM to develop work plans with partners if necessary.

Data collection and computation

Support in monitoring and evaluating research projects.

Coordinating and handling the master files for clinical research being done in the hospital.

Coordinate with the team and partner to conduct capacity-building training for partners.

Prepare project documentation and research reports for management review

Ensure transparency, ethical conduct, and efficiency in project implementation

Reporting on project activities and expenditure as requested by the RM and according to project timeframes

Preparing monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.

Prepare and participate in periodical meetings

Provide the Communications officer with contacts for database (donors, consultants, networks)

Coordinate with research teams in the documentation of projects’ achievements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences, Analytical Chemistry, Applied Sciences, Public Health, or any related field.

Master’s in a relevant field

At least 3 years of experience in development projects, preferably within a reputable organization

Monitoring and evaluation skills desirable

Excellent organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, and attention to detail; Demonstrated capacity to effectively communicate via writing, public speaking, and interpersonal interactions.

Download Job Application Form

Download Job Advert

Download Job Descriptions

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the above positions, please apply online via careers.kutrrh.go.ke

OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Filled Application Form and Licence ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you must attach the Application Letter, CV, Filled Application Form, and Practicing Licence when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 6th July 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

• Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

• Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

• Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

• Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

• A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY