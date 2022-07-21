Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, July 1, 2022 – A 21-year-old woman has celebrated being a virgin.
Ezinne Obianuhu Nwa Jane who revealed that she has been tempted so many times, also said that she has lost so many relationships because she is still a virgin.
She wrote on Facebook;
Being a virgin at 21yrs it hasn’t been easy
Alot of temptations
And losing relationships
Sometimes I just want to open my legs but am strong in the lord, he said thy shall not commit fórnicate.
