Longitudinal Study Research Assistant TIMCI Study Project AD/6/60/22 – (2 Posts).

The Position

Reporting to the Study Coordinator, the Longitudinal Study Research Assistants (LSRAs) will be responsible for field data collection, quality control and data uploading onto the set data management platforms. While working at the assigned county and in the allocated study sites, the LSRAs will be expected to work closely with their specific Research Study Leads and the County Health Care Workers.

Responsibilities

· Ensure availability of data collection tools at the study sites

· Maintain copies of data collection forms (ensuring accurate updating as needed) and support documentation for data management

· Ensure study data is well captured and entered into project tools

· Coordinate identification and follow up of study participants for recruitment and data collection

· Ensure adherence to ethics for research including obtaining informed consent from all participants and maintaining records.

· Ensure that different research components are supported to access participants and collect required data sets

· Work with their specific Research Study Leads, County/Sub County HRIOs and project team to ensure monthly data from electronic Clinical Decision Support Tools (eCDSA) is reported on time to DHIS 2

· Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify gaps and inform study team

· Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in study data collection

· Assist with compilation of timely, accurate and complete study data

· Provide study reports relating to implementation of study protocol

· Support onsite training of health care workers on data entry and reporting.

· Conduct Routine data quality assurance (RDQA) together with County /Sub County Health Management Teams and study team

· Participate in project data and performance reviews as required with study team

· Regularly provide feedback to study team and stakeholders on data performance; appropriate dissemination or results

· Ensure field data collection and management procedures have set timelines and meet established deadlines

· Assist in the preparation of the monthly, quarterly and/or annual reports

· Any other duties that may be assigned by the Principal Investigator.

Required Academic Qualifications

· At least a Diploma in Nursing/Clinical Medicine/Medical Statistics or related field from a reputable college or university or Bachelor’s Degree from a reputable institution with strong research and data collection experience.

· A minimum of C grade in KCSE for Bachelor’s Degree applicants or minimum C+ grade for Diploma candidates.

· ICT proficient with proficiency in use of Microsoft Office packages (Ms Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc)

· Knowledge in use of health aggregate database (MOH DHIS2)

· Training in quantitative and qualitative research methods.

· Trained and experienced in electronic data collection with a bias to ODK of at least six months.

Experience

· At least six (6)months relevant experience working in a health institution and/or participation in Research Data Management

· Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

· Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities

· Willingness and ability to work in either Kitui, Kakamega or Uasin Gishu Counties

· Communication skills both oral and written

· Networking and collaboration skills

· Team player

· Ability to work under minimum supervision

· Attentive to details

· Training in Management of Childhood Illnesses will be an added advantage

Terms of appointment

This a position whose tenure is one (1) year contract renewable based on performance and by mutual consent. The salary is negotiable depending on the level of education and work experience.

How to Apply

1. Applicants should email their application letters, certified copies of certificates and curriculum vitae (CV) giving details of their qualifications, experience and three (3) referees, as well as indicating their telephone and e-mail contacts.

2. Applications and related documents should be forwarded through applicants’ Heads of Departments, where applicable, and be addressed to the Director, Human Resource, University of Nairobi.

3. Applicants should state their current designations, salaries and other benefits attached to those designations.

4. The application letter must bear the reference code indicated in the advertisement.

5. Late applications will not be considered.

6. Applications should be emailed to recruit-lsratsp@uonbi.ac.ke as one file in PDF.

CLOSING DATE: THURSDAY JULY 7, 2022

THE UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

ONLY SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.