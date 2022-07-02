Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



WEF/HR/2022/9: CLERICAL OFFICER – WEF GRADE 8 (2 POSITIONS)

Basic Pay Minimum Ksh; 34,034 Maximum Ksh; 45,098 P.M

The job holder at this grade will carry out simple duties of clerical nature relating to the area of deployment. The officer may be deployed to in the regional office or any department, accounts office, or in a general office service or to undertake general office duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compiling statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

Carry out transactions related to accounts or personnel information, handle receipts and loan records and file them appropriately;

Perform other similar clerical duties that may be assigned by senior officers.

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of

A Diploma in a business-related course & Proficiency in computer applications; or

A Diploma in Information Communication Technology;

Competencies required

Interpersonal skills;

Interpersonal skills; Integrity

How to Apply

Further, details on the job & person specifications including applicable basic salaries are available on Public Service Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke (In the Jobs category under the advertised jobs section).

Applications clearly marked with the position reference and title and including detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, professional qualifications, testimonials, day-time telephone number, names and addresses of three professional referees should be delivered to the Fund by hand, courier or post so as to reach the address below on or before 8th August 2022 by 5:00 PM.

The Chief Executive Officer

Women Enterprise Fund

11th Floor, Britam Tower

P.O. Box 17126 -00100

NAIROBI.

After selection, successful candidates will be expected to provide details of their current salary and the following documents: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Clearance from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Women Enterprise Fund is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.