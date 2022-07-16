Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: ADMISSION CONTRACTOR (16 POSTS)

JOB REF: ADM/07/2022

LINE MANAGER: ADMISSIONS OFFICER

DURATION: FIXED TERM CONTRACT

The M-PESA Foundation Academy is seeking to recruit dedicated and keen to detail admissions contractors to support the 2023 student admission process.

Key Responsibilities

• Receive, sort, and record all applications received in readiness for longlisting

• Aggressively filter all the applications to ensure that all the applications proceeding to the next stage are at par with the academy standards as highlighted during the application process. This is to ensure that the reading stage is as effective as possible

• Intensively read through all the applications to select candidates eligible for the finalist days that will take place throughout the country.

• Submit the summary scores to the admissions committee team for selection of finalists to attend interviews in all the 47 counties

• Compile reports after interviews and home visits.

• Scan and archive all application documents

• Perform any other clerical work assigned by the admissions officer

Person Specification

• Bachelor of Education/Communication/sociology/Community service/psychology

• MUST have graduated

• Keen to details and organized

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV as one document to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke not later than Friday 15th July 2022 stating clearly on the email subject line The job title and reference of the position you are applying for. E.g. ADMISSION CONTRACTOR ADM/07/2022. Please note, that only soft copy/ email applications to the address provided will be accepted.

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: MPESA FOUNDATION ACADEMY DOES NOT CHARGE RECRUITMENT FEES