Saturday, 23 July 2022 – Police are on the hunt for a gang that raided Lakeside Mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, and robbed several shops in the mall.

The robbery, which took place on Wednesday afternoon, was described as a scene out of a movie as the gang of criminals fired randomly and injured two people.

They were armed with AK-47s and pistols.

In a video being circulated on social media, five of the suspects can be seen exiting the mall, with some carrying stolen goods, while two suspects are seen discharging their firearms at the mall’s entrance.

Two other criminals are also seen struggling to load the stolen items which they end up leaving behind, while others enter the getaway car.

One of the suspects eventually climbs into the boot of the car before they flee the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects travelled in three vehicles.

“On their way out, the suspects started shooting randomly as they were running towards their getaway vehicles – three sedans,” he said.

The police boss said no arrests have been made so far.

Watch the video of the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.