Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Fourteen people were killed in a mass shooting at a tavern in Soweto in Gauteng, South Africa.

According to reports, the incident happened at a tavern in Nomzamo section in the early hours of Sunday, 10 July, 2022.

10 others were injured at the tavern in Orlando, with three in critical condition.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela told eNCA that primary investigations suggest that people were enjoying themselves in the tavern and suspects came in and opened fire on them.

“Yes I can confirm that incident did happen and it happened around 12:30am this morning,” Mawela said.

“Primary investigations suggest the people were enjoying themselves in the tavern. They just came in and shot at them randomly,” Mawela said.

Mawela said detectives are at the scene.

“The age range is just an estimation from my detectives to say they are between 19 and 35 years,” he added.