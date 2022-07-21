Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internship Vacancies

The Ministry of Education, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education has declared 1,000 vacancies for internship under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP). Successful candidates will be appointed and deployed to schools, where, in addition to acquiring practical skills and knowledge, the interns will be a vital support for the DLP.

Qualifications

For appointment to an internship position, a candidate must have graduated not earlier than 2018, and be:

In possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Education with specialization in Information Communication Technology or a Bachelor’s degree in ICT; or a Diploma in ICT or ICT Integration in Education, from a recognized institution or its equivalent;

Knowledgeable in networking and infrastructure, applications development, information security and project management; and

Able to integrate ICT with Education in terms of E-Learning and content development.

Internship Duties and Responsibilities

Duties include, but not limited to:

Support of E-Learning and content development in line with the schemes of work

Providing class support and training of Primary School teachers in use of digital literacy devices

Supporting implementation of the Digital learning programme

Carrying out innovations to enable schools improve on use of digital learning

Providing support in safe, secure and ethical use of technology in learning

Assisting teachers by integrating ICT in delivery of teaching, learning and assessment

Supporting school staff with development and production of key school policies and procedures

Providing first line support and maintenance of ICT services in the schools

Duration of Internship

Twelve (12) months- Non renewable

Stipend

The interns will be paid a stipend by the State Department, at a rate as determined by the Public Service Commission.

Certificate

On successful completion of the Internship Programme, the interns will be awarded a certificate by the State Department

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Public Service

Commission’s job. portal accessible through http://www.publicservice.go.ke or http://www.psckjobs.go.ke by 9th August,

2022.

The Public Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer