Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Internship Vacancies
The Ministry of Education, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education has declared 1,000 vacancies for internship under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP). Successful candidates will be appointed and deployed to schools, where, in addition to acquiring practical skills and knowledge, the interns will be a vital support for the DLP.
Qualifications
For appointment to an internship position, a candidate must have graduated not earlier than 2018, and be:
- In possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Education with specialization in Information Communication Technology or a Bachelor’s degree in ICT; or a Diploma in ICT or ICT Integration in Education, from a recognized institution or its equivalent;
- Knowledgeable in networking and infrastructure, applications development, information security and project management; and
- Able to integrate ICT with Education in terms of E-Learning and content development.
Internship Duties and Responsibilities
Duties include, but not limited to:
- Support of E-Learning and content development in line with the schemes of work
- Providing class support and training of Primary School teachers in use of digital literacy devices
- Supporting implementation of the Digital learning programme
- Carrying out innovations to enable schools improve on use of digital learning
- Providing support in safe, secure and ethical use of technology in learning
- Assisting teachers by integrating ICT in delivery of teaching, learning and assessment
- Supporting school staff with development and production of key school policies and procedures
- Providing first line support and maintenance of ICT services in the schools
Duration of Internship
- Twelve (12) months- Non renewable
Stipend
- The interns will be paid a stipend by the State Department, at a rate as determined by the Public Service Commission.
Certificate
- On successful completion of the Internship Programme, the interns will be awarded a certificate by the State Department
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Public Service
Commission’s job. portal accessible through http://www.publicservice.go.ke or http://www.psckjobs.go.ke by 9th August,
2022.
The Public Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>