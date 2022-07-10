Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DATA OFFICER (10)

REPORTS TO: FACILITY IN-CHARGE

LOCATION: NAIROBI, KENYA.

Key Function:

Facility Data Officer will be fully responsible for patient health records and patient information management in the health facility.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Management of patient filing system at the facility, this will include day to day retrieval of patient charts, archival and safe storage of files and registers in all service delivery points.

Monitoring to ensure complete documentation of patient files and registers including filling of page summaries in all facility registers.

Periodic data reconstruction and computerization of patient information from files, registers and other reporting tools to EMR.

Data entry and updating of patient information from data capture and recoding tools to EMR.

Conduction routine data quality audit of facility records, all patient beneficiary records and registers.

Compile and ensure timely submission of facility monthly MOH reports as well as Program reports.

Timely and correctly upload all appropriate facility data into DHIS, DRAWS, 3PM, National Data Ware House and other databases as may be required by the program and MoH.

Conduct timely facility level data analysis and implement DDIU strategies for purpose of facility data use.

Disseminate reports on a monthly, quarterly and on need basis to the facility multi-disciplinary team.

Monthly update of ALL facility talking walls for facility progress review.

Reporting:

Compile monthly MoH and PEPFAR/DATIM HIV-related reports

Qualifications and Desired Skills:

College Diploma with a specialization in Health Records and Information, Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Public Health Informatics, Statistics, or Mathematics

Computer proficiency particularly with the MS-Office suite

Must have enrolled in a Health Information and Records course at Diploma level

A good understanding of health data management

1 – 3 years’ experience in a health facility

How to Apply:

Kindly send your application that includes a cover letter and an updated CV including names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 5th August 2022. Applicants are advised to include the title “DATA OFFICER” on the subject line.

The Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (Ciheb) — Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.