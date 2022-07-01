Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A baby boy plunged 60ft to his death after he climbed out of an open window on the seventh floor of a council flat in the UK while his mother was allegedly ‘talking with friends.’

Emergency services were called to the tragic scene in Leeds, West Yorkshire, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, July 2.

The boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later after plunging out of the window, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

It is thought his mother had left him unattended as she chatted with neighbours on the balcony of the ten-storey Saville Green block of flats on Saturday afternoon.

A tearful resident said: ‘I can’t believe what I have seen. I feel sick. I will never be able to forget what I have witnessed.’

Another said: ‘It is terrible. His mum was talking to friends on the balcony. She thought he has safe inside.

‘But he has managed to climb up to the open window and has fallen out. It is a horrible, horrible accident. The poor mum.’

Police and forensic officers worked at the Leeds City Council-owned block of flats for three days.

The police statement read: ‘At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

‘The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

‘The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.’

The force said they are investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death and enquiries are ongoing.